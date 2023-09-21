Waking up to thunderstorms this Thursday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are dealing with some strong thunderstorms out west that are producing some heavy rain and even some small hail. The storms are moving southeast, which will impact much of Siouxland this morning.

Today we are forecasting a somewhat stormy day ahead of us as a line of storms moves into the region this morning. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms possible, especially out west. Besides that, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but our humidity will be up, making it very muggy outside.

Tonight you can expect some thunderstorms developing into western Siouxland, some of which could turn severe. If we do see some severe weather, the main risks are large hail and strong thunderstorms. We do have a marginal risk of seeing severe weather out west. Lows tonight are getting into the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, Siouxland has the chance of seeing some thunderstorms and showers in the early morning hours of Friday. Then after that, things should be calmer, with a calmer condition and more clouds. Then Friday night, we will see strong to severe thunderstorms start to impact the region, so if you have any plans for Friday night, be sure you are staying weather-aware.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a marginal to slight risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms.

Saturday will be the day that everyone in Siouxland should stay weather-aware, as all of Siouxland is at a slight risk of seeing severe weather. The main risk will be large hail and strong winds, with the possibility of a few tornadoes developing across the region.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at noon.

