Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $725 million, the eighth-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

Lottery players will have the chance to win Saturday. The jackpot’s cash value is $345.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23. While no one won the jackpot, three players matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. Two of those players were from Georgia, and one was from Texas.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Iowa woman accused of stealing over $23,000 from residents at mental health service
Nathaniel Kassel
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother
Storm Lake Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim five times
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Ag leadership summit at Morningside University
Ponca, Nebraska raises $13,000 to pack 75,000 meals for the hungry
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
The $13,000 will help them pack 75,000 meals
Ponca, Nebraska raises $13,000 to pack 75,000 meals for the hungry