World’s largest watermelon sculpture makes its home in Muscatine park

The World’s Largest Watermelon will be set at Riverside Park on Wednesday morning.
The World’s Largest Watermelon will be set at Riverside Park on Wednesday morning.(City of Muscatine)
By Brad Burton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The World’s Largest Watermelon was delivered to Riverside Park, Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad pulled the flatcar holding the 40-foot-long, 16-foot-tall 16,000-pound sculpture from Silver Hawk Fabrication to the foundation near Millennium Plaza at about 9 a.m. and residents along the route in the south end of Muscatine had a great first look at the sculpture as CPKC pulled the flatcar through Muscatine.

The Watermelon was created by the fabricators at Silver Hawk Fabrication and painted by local artist Johan Umana, according to a media release from the city.

Bob’s Crane Service & Equipment Rental lifted the melon from the flatcar to its permanent foundation, city officials said.

“We ran it through several committees, the city council, parks and recreation, and also public art commissions,” said Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark. “Everybody was good with it, started talking to the businesses, and we accomplished it by working together.”

Mayor Bark noted that the foundation for the sculpture was a collaborative effort with Premier Yard Restoration, Hahn Ready Mix, Heuer Construction, Inc., Hoffmann Inc Fabrication, and the City of Muscatine.

“I would also like to thank Kent Feeds (Kent Corp), Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Power and Water, Ryan Streck, Jason Schillig, Musco Lighting, SSAB, Jack Michaels, Parks and Rec Advisory Commission, City Council, Public Art Commission and HNI Corporation,” Bark said.

According to Bark, with financial and in-kind donations from about 15 entities, the entire project has been paid for without using any taxpayer funds from the City.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Iowa woman accused of stealing over $23,000 from residents at mental health service
Nathaniel Kassel
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother
Storm Lake Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim five times
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Students listening to the discussion at the ag leadership summit
Morningside students participate in agriculture leadership summit focused on the future of farming and ranching
Rotary Club of Sioux City welcomes “To Catch A Frog” to Spalding Park Story Walk
"To Catch a Frog" author Chris Ferry and her family at the unveiling of her book at Spalding...
Rotary Club of Sioux City welcomes “To Catch A Frog” to Spalding Park Story Walk
Sioux City Art Center’s new exhibit has pieces once featured at the Smithsonian