Around Siouxland: ‘The Cross’ premieres in Wayne, NE

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - An original film by a local professor will be premiering next week in Siouxland.

“The Cross” is an original film, by Dr. Michael White, Associate Professor of Communication Arts at Wayne State College. It premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, Nebraska. There’s a red carpet event at 6 p.m. followed by a screening at 7 p.m. Then at 8:30 p.m. there’ll be a question-and-answer session on the movie.

The premiere is free; however, seating is limited and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The film runs one hour, and 30 minutes, and is rated PG-13 for violence and adult situations.

Inspired by real-life events, “The Cross” is the fourth feature film by Dr. White and recounts how the Ku Klux Klan terrorized the Delore and Vivienne Morrow family in 1922 for being French Canadian Catholics in rural Iowa.

You can learn more about the film here.

