Dakota City City Council approves budget for FY 2023-24

The Dakota City City Council at their budget approval meeting
The Dakota City City Council at their budget approval meeting(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday night, the Dakota City City Council approved its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

While the council has been working on the budget throughout the year, council members really shifted their focus to it over the past month and a half.

When council members make the budget, they try to account for any infrastructure problems that could occur throughout the year to make sure they’re prepared. In fact, they already have one repair they’re planning to make under the new budget.

”In this year’s budget, you know, we’re re-paving the street up there by Dollar General,” said Jerry Yacevich, Mayor of Dakota City. “That’s probably one of the biggest things we’ve got worked in.”

Yacevich says, for the most part, there weren’t very many changes from last year’s budget, and it will largely remain the same.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police release more information on early morning shooting
Sioux City man sentenced for embezzling from an Indian Tribal Organization
Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Lakes Area News: Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 30
Building in Castana, IA destroyed in fire
Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late
With lower yields and prices, crop insurance claims could rise