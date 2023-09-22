Dakota City City Council approves budget for FY 2023-24

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday night, the Dakota City City Council approved its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

While the council has been working on the budget throughout the year, council members really shifted their focus to it over the past month and a half.

When council members make the budget, they try to account for any infrastructure problems that could occur throughout the year to make sure they’re prepared. In fact, they already have one repair they’re planning to make under the new budget.

”In this year’s budget, you know, we’re re-paving the street up there by Dollar General,” said Jerry Yacevich, Mayor of Dakota City. “That’s probably one of the biggest things we’ve got worked in.”

Yacevich says, for the most part, there weren’t very many changes from last year’s budget, and it will largely remain the same.

