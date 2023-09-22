Disney on Ice comes to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Disney on Ice is back in Sioux City. The event, held at the Tyson Event Center, will feature Disney characters ice skating and the skaters say it will be an event that kids and adults will enjoy with newer Disney characters, but also some classics.

”Kids and adults can be excited for the Cinderella segment. It’s a classic and its so nice to see the kids excited to see Cinderella in her beautiful ball gown.” Said Jessica Zink, a professional skater.

