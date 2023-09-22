Hillside Harvest Farm ready to give visitors a fall farm experience

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A mother-daughter duo is leading the family pack taking on their dream project opening a pumpkin patch.

Located on the hillside near Smithland, Iowa - Hillside Harvest Farm is filled with hundreds of pumpkins preparing for its second season.

“Every shape and size. Everything from, like the gourds, the small boards that are in their white pumpkin and orange pumpkins,” said Co-owner Traci Castle while pointing over the land.

The idea for the mother-daughter duo of over 15 years is now a reality.

“I remember her as a little girl drawing on a napkin, and this mom we could do this it would be so much fun, and just a kid it’s a dream,” said Castle. “My kids have grown up on the farm they’ve grown up in the pumpkin patches that we have had and they bring their friends but I wanted others in the community to experience what we have and what we do.”

The land has been in the family for several generations, just as a working farm up until the last couple of years.

“This is still a working farm all the way around the pumpkin patch,” said Brittany Jones, Castle’s daughter. “Every year it’s going to look a little bit different because we keep shifting where the pumpkins are and where the corn is. There are beans in here sometimes. so it’s definitely still part of a working farm, and the community is just invited in.”

With their values planted in the community and being family-oriented, there is a little of something for everyone like pick your own pumpkins, a full kid’s zone with slides, a swing, a corn pool, games, photo ops, and it is the first year of the corn maze.

“Something we’re really excited about this year is we have community vendors coming in every weekend. and these different small local businesses just wanting to get their name out there so they have stands set up,” said Jones.

Going into year two for the new business, Hillside Harvest is ready to welcome visitors to their ever-changing farm.

“We’ve been doing pumpkins for the community and for friends and family for probably 10 years, but just out of our backyard, which is just a couple of miles down the road, and we finally decided that it was time to open it up to the larger community and maybe do something just a little bit bigger,” added Jones.

Afford ability was something they wanted to incorporate, making entry to the farm just $5 a person, and free for kids under 2.

The farm opens Saturday, September 23rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday through October 28th.

To celebrate the last day of the season, on Oct. 28th Jake Gill, as seen on the voice will be stopping by the hillside for his farm tour. Tickets are available now for the farm concert.

