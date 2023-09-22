Iowa native to serve as new Army Chief of Staff

An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.

Alden-native General Randy George was confirmed as the Army’s new Chief of Staff on Thursday, following a 96-to-1 vote in the Senate.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley nominated George to the West Point Military Academy nearly 40 years ago.

He has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vice Chief of Staff of the Army last year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police release more information on early morning shooting
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
The aftermath of a fire in Castana, Iowa.
Building in Castana, IA destroyed in fire

Latest News

Moose spotted in Sioux County, IA
Moose wanders into Northwest Iowa
Moose spotted in Sioux County, IA
A moose is meandering in Sioux County, IA
An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.
Iowa native to serve as new Army Chief of Staff
Dakota City City Council Approves 2023-24 Budget