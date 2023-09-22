Iowa native to serve as new Army Chief of Staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.

Alden-native General Randy George was confirmed as the Army’s new Chief of Staff on Thursday, following a 96-to-1 vote in the Senate.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley nominated George to the West Point Military Academy nearly 40 years ago.

He has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vice Chief of Staff of the Army last year.

