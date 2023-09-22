Irish bowling will hit the roads in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Irish road bowling will be in Sioux City Riverfront this Sunday. Put on by Opportunities Unlimited this new event in the area will have 50 teams of 4 compete. The game itself is pretty simple to pick up... and will be played outside.

“Walking down a beautiful path around the riverfront is a mile-long course. Each team will be throwing a 2-pound cannonball and the goal ultimately is that the team with the fewest rolls is the winning team.” Said Jennifer McCabe, President of Opportunities Unlimited.

The winning team will also get a special trophy with a Shillelagh on it.

