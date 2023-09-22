Moose wanders into Northwest Iowa

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities are saying a moose has wandered into Northwest Iowa.

Friday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office announced that a moose was spotted in their area. They said Thursday evening into Friday morning it was seen making its way from the Rock Valley area to the Sioux Center area.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says moose have been known to wander during this breeding season, which they believe is the case with this young male. In fact, the Iowa DNR says this moose was first seen on Sept. 20 in Lyon County, Iowa, and has been traveling southeast.

“Historically, we have had reports of moose wandering into Iowa either every year or every other year so it’s not too out of the ordinary, but still exciting to see,” said Mick Klemesrud, an information specialist with the Iowa DNR.

The sheriff’s office and the Iowa DNR say residents should not approach the moose or interact with it. If you do spot the moose, the sheriff’s office requests you report its location to Sioux County Communications at (712) 737-3307. Once they have that information, they’ll pass it along to the Iowa DNR who is tracking the moose.

Klemesrud says the moose “will likely turn and head back north after not finding any females in Iowa.”

Moose spotted in Sioux County, IA

