Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.
By KABC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon with the suspect trying to lose police by switching streets and even driving on a sidewalk at one point to bypass congestion.

That’s when another driver rammed into the front of the suspect’s car, pinning it in traffic.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

Police were able to get the suspect to climb out of the car through a window. He was then arrested.

