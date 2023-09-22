Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While some rain showers fell again on Friday in Siouxland, it will be Saturday that draws our attention as severe weather becomes a possibility.

Our Friday night will give us a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid 60s.

While a couple storms could get a little strong Friday night, Saturday will the bigger player in our weather.

We could see some rather rare morning severe storms making their way into Siouxland from the west.

They would likely arrive in western Siouxland toward 7 am Saturday and then move east throughout the day, potentially reaching Sioux City and the Interstate 29 corridor between 10 am and 11 am.

The storms will move farther into eastern Siouxland into the afternoon with gusty winds and potentially very large hail the biggest threats and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

While that first line could be east of Siouxland by 3 pm, we’ll have to see if the atmosphere has enough instability left to get any more storms going after it.

Indications are that they might end up not being as strong as that first wave and central Iowa will then be seeing more of the stronger storms.

Storm chances come to an end in Siouxland by early Saturday night and we’ll even start to clear out with lows by Sunday morning in the low 50s.

Sunday is looking like a drier day with highs in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures should stay on the comfortable side heading into early next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

