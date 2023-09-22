Severe weather chances in place

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There has been a lack of precipitation across Siouxland in 2023, but we made a significant dent yesterday. Now although there was not beneficial rain all across the area Thursday, some locations saw anywhere from 1-3 inches or more of rainfall. The good news is that precipitation chances will be sticking around both today and tomorrow.

In fact, we are waking up to light showers across Southern Siouxland, but it is not as extensive as yesterday. Occasional showers are possible throughout the day today and there could even be some isolated storms into this evening. This may impact Friday night football across the area, but it is not a certainty. Regardless the one thing we will see area wide today are the overcast skies, which will help to limit temperatures in the low 70s.

The risk of severe weather will unfortunately be increasing as well. A marginal risk of severe weather is in place across the area today for damaging winds and large hail, but that will increase to a slight risk on Saturday. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible tomorrow and the main question is when will these occur? Some models have storms developing in the morning and across central Siouxland while others have storms forming into eastern Siouxland in the afternoon hours. You will want to make sure to stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow for the latest information.

Once we get past Saturday we will be drying out for the end of the weekend and temperatures will slowly rise. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s can be expected into early parts of next week.

The last day of summer is today, but will we see temperatures increasing into later parts of next week?

