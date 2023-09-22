Sioux City shooting victim dies at hospital, suspect arrested

(KTTC)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been charged with murder after a shooting earlier this week.

Sioux City Police say 34-year-old Michael Lee Schwebach, a Sioux City resident, was shot on Thursday, Sept. 21 in the area of W. 19th Street and Center Street. When police found Schwebach Thursday morning, he had a single gunshot wound. He was taken to MercyOne where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and there was no threat to the public.

According to police, 21-year-old Mario Alberto Corona Ruiz has been arrested and charged with Schwebach’s death. Police say he was located Friday, Sept. 22 in South Sioux City and was taken into custody without incident. The Sioux City Police Department, the South Sioux City Police Department, the ATF and U.S. Marshals were all involved in Ruiz’s arrest.

Ruiz was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say anyone with information relating to this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440, or the anonymous tip line 712-258-TIPS (8477).

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

