Students get first-hand fire extinguisher training

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several students at Sioux City’s North High School got fire safety training from the professionals today. Sioux City Fire Rescue was on hand to train students on how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

The students were part of the ProStart culinary class, who spend a lot of time in the school’s kitchen. Students received critical information from professionals on fire safety and were able to test out fire extinguishers on the softball field.

Fire Department officials say it’s a good learning experience in case the students are ever put into that situation. “So when an incident is actually occurring, they don’t have to panic and rely on what they already learned how to use an extinguisher and use it effectively as opposed to trying to learn everything when an emergency is actually happening.” Said Lieutenant John Nelson with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

While extinguishers can seem hard to use students say it wasn’t so bad. “It was a little intimidating. I was a little scared to begin with. Very easy I would definitely recommend keeping one in your household or in the kitchen or wherever it is.” Said Lizzy Collins a sophomore at North High School.

If you are a community partner in Sioux City and want your employees to train with fire extinguishers, click the link here.

