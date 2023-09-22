Telco Triad receives award for promoting access to banking

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Telco Triad Community Credit Union right here in Sioux City received an award Friday for its commitment to its Spanish-speaking customers.

The rain did little to damper the credit union’s ceremony.

Telco Triad is the first credit union in Northwest Iowa to receive the “Juntos Avanzamos” award, giving the organization the “Together We Advance” designation.

Credit union officials say it’s important for financial institutions to employ Spanish speakers and Spanish materials because as many as 40 million people in the U.S. currently lack a bank account.

“And we have a big population of Hispanics so we want them to know that this is the place to come and do your business but you can trust us,” said Andrew Barringer, the CEO of the credit union.

Barringer said 18 of the credit union’s 53 employees are bilingual.

