‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital

Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Recent births at a California hospital have people seeing double.

Long Beach’s MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday, more than double the amount normally at the hospital at any given time.

“There’s something in the water. It’s great,” said mom Autumn Brook. “I’m hoping that maybe one day we can all get together and meet the other twins and just have a twin party.”

Twins occur naturally in 1 out of every 250 pregnancies, the Cleveland Clinic said.

