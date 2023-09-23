Art in the Alley brings in dozens of local artist to paint murals

Over 40 new artists signed up to paint murals in the Sioux City alleyways.
Over 40 new artists signed up to paint murals in the Sioux City alleyways.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Sep. 23, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City’s Alley Art expo brings in artists from all around Siouxland to help liven up the downtown alleyways in Sioux City.

Since 2018, Art in the Alley has been bringing in local artists to paint murals in the Sioux City Alleyways. Every year the event pulls in hundreds of guests to come by rain or shine and check out the new wave of art.

“I think it’s just a unique experience of being in the alleys, you know who ever thought about hanging out in the alleys in downtown Sioux City?” said the director of Vanguard Arts, Brent Stockton. “The whole concept, the music, art, and everything going on and the opportunity to actually watch artists work, because there’s artists that’ll be working over the course of the day. I think it’s got a lot of appeal just because it’s a little different.”

Over 120 murals have been painted in the Sioux City alleyways, and every year dozens of new artists sign up to show their talents.

“It’s a really nice event for artists to get out there and take that first step forward into doing something bigger than just painting at home or painting on a canvas,” said a local artist, Pablo Gutierrez. “It’s just overall a really nice experience for new artists to come out. I know a lot of artists at home that are like, ‘I don’t know if I should take this step forward’, and they’re kind of hesitant. But I always recommend it to anyone who talks to me about it.”

“I would wholeheartedly recommend it, because I have also never painted a mural, I’m honestly not super confident in my art, I never show it off or anything. But this has just been such a fun experience; it was honestly very easy,” said another local artist Ann Marie Nguyen. “It was such an easy process, and I would highly recommend it to anyone who would want to try it.”

Some artists paint their murals for fun, and others paint for a purpose. Like one artist who goes by the name “Momma D” who gave us a look into the inspiration behind her piece in hopes to inspire other artists like her.

“The meaning of this painting is society wants us to wear a mask, but I want to fly free, be creative, and be accepted and loved for who I am. I also requested this spot because I ride the city transit and when I look across every day, I’m reminded that I can do it, I can go on,” said Momma D.

Despite the poor weather, there were still plenty of people coming by to check out the event. And there’s still time to go and experience the Alley Art expo for yourself, the expo is open until 11 o’clock.

