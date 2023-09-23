First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Saturday Siouxland. A first alert weather day has been issued across the area for severe thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon hours. Storms are already moving into western parts of the viewing area and a couple of thunderstorms have already been warned. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with this cluster. Now depending on how the morning activity evolves, a secondary line of thunderstorms may develop east of the Interstate. The farther east you live in Siouxland, the greater your chances of severe weather are. A couple of isolated tornadoes may develop in this area as well.

Temperatures will be limited to the upper 60s to low 70s once again due to cloud cover and precipitation. However, once storms push east of the viewing area in the late afternoon to early evening, the threat of severe weather will exit as well. A cooler and quieter night can be expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning as well with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to be the more enjoyable day this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to steadily rise as upper 70s are expected in the early parts of next week with low 80s returning mid to late week.

Make sure to stay weather aware out there today and download the KTIV first alert weather app to get the latest on watches and warnings. Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest severe weather updates as well.

