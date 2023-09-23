Former teammates remember origins of Husker Volleyball in light of new book

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball kicked off its season in a historic way with Volleyball Day, which packed Memorial Stadium full. But it took a while for the Big Red to be the big deal it is today, and one former journalist is documenting the team’s early years.

“This is just maybe a little bit of recognition for that group that didn’t have $5 million NIL deals and those kind of things,” said John Mabry, the author of “Nebraska Volleyball: The Origin Story.”

It took a lot of grit to grow an audience of a couple dozen in 1974 to the Memorial-Stadium-filling kind in 2023. The volleyball program started in 1974 and dates back even further as an unsanctioned activity.

“They were just out there for the fun of it and hoping to raise enough money to go on a road trip,” Mabry said.

In the first couple volleyball seasons, Pat Sullivan led the Huskers in matches across country.

“While we didn’t have much money—we absolutely did not have much money—we were not discouraged from moving along, picking up the pace as fast and as furious as you can and still trying to have a good time,” Sullivan, head coach from 1974 to 1976, said.

Sullivan said Nebraska was on the cutting edge of women’s sports after Title IX passed, but a tight budget meant players often had to split gas money to even get to tournaments. Vicki Highstreet, who played volleyball from 1972 to 1975, remembers the constant juggling act of playing in the nascent program.

“Those of us that stayed just really had a passion for playing,” Highstreet recalled. “And we had fun.”

Back then, the squad played in Mabel Lee Hall Gym, a far cry from The Coliseum or Devaney Center. Some former players remember the time fondly, despite the limitations, saying they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I don’t recall ever feeling like I wanted for anything. We had uniforms, and if we had to wash them, we had to wash them on the road. we had enough food. And we had a great coach and great friendships,” Paula Hall, who played on the team in 1974 and 1975, said.

Now, the Huskers wow crowds of thousands in the Devaney Center, and often these volleyball veterans cheer from the stands. They said a recent highlight was watching more than 90,000 people flood Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day.

“I was so excited for the girls down there because it’s something that, you know, they have worked hard for, all of us have worked hard for, to get to this point,” Jan Zink, a player from 1972 to 1976, said.

