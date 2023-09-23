Jackson, NE business celebrates 40th anniversary, future growth

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) - Gomez Pallets, located just outside of Jackson, Nebraska, celebrated its 40th year in business Friday. It’s also the tenth anniversary of a fire that briefly stopped production altogether.

Tony Gomez, the company’s owner, credits his sons with continuing the business as he enters retirement.

Both the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and the South Sioux Chamber of Commerce were on hand Friday afternoon for a ribbon cutting.

That event signifies the opening of a brand-new building on site, allowing the installation of new machines that can generate four pallets a minute.

“Well, the new building is to improve our old product to make more product,” said company owner Tony Gomez. “The machine that we have back there, they make one pallet a minute and there’s two of them, so there’s only two pallets a minute. This new machine will do four pallets in a minute.”

Gomez said he started the business just repairing old pallets, but over four decades, he’s expanded into creating the pallets himself.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.