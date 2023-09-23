Severe weather on the first day of Fall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several rounds of storms pushed through portions of Siouxland Saturday bringing quarter-sized hail to some parts of Sioux City.

One more round of storms is possible in the far northern and eastern counties of the KTIV viewing area early Saturday evening before everything quiets down. While the trend for severe storms is going down, there could be a few more through 10pm. Any storms that can get strong enough will be capable of damaging wind gusts to 70mph, large hail to ping pong ball size, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures cool into the low 50s. This cool air could contribute to some patchy fog by Sunday morning.

Sunday is expected to be very comfortable with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies. A few spotty showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out while the low pressure system spins to our north. This will be the case on Monday as well.

While the beginning of the week is quite nice and comfortable, we will see a warm up begin the latter half of the week with highs reaching 80 degrees by Thursday.

At time, this week looks fairly dry until a small disturbance creates a few chances for storms next weekend.

