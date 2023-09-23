Taylor Martinez among Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Inductees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taylor Martinez is among eight inductees into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The record-setting quarterback, along with the other 2023 class members, was recognized at a banquet inside Memorial Stadium on Friday. The group will be recognized during the Huskers’ upcoming game against Louisiana Tech.

Martinez played quarterback at Nebraska from 2009 to 2013. He broke more than 20 records, including total offensive yardage, passing yardage, and passing touchdowns. Martinez said his favorite memory at Nebraska was helping pediatric cancer patience Jack Hoffman score a touchdown during the 2013 Spring Game.

