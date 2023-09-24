Comfortable weather before a return to summer warmth

Upper Level Pattern
Upper Level Pattern(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was generally comfortable with scattered showers mainly north of highway 20.

Any showers lingering on Sunday evening will die out once the sun goes down. Cooler air will seep into Siouxland bringing lows down into the low 50s and patchy fog.

Expect another comfortable day Monday with scattered afternoon showers possible yet again. Any showers should generally stay north of Highway 20 and will disappear with the sun by late evening.

Lows will dip into the 40s by Tuesday morning with widespread fog possible. After the fog clears Tuesday morning skies will slowly clear with a slight chance for a few more pop-up showers Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances quickly become sparse for the rest of the week with the 70s remaining through Thursday.

A warm up arrives Friday as highs soar to the middle 80s for the weekend. A ridge of high pressure keeping the warmth in place will break down as October begins.

Check in with us on KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa seed dealer sentenced to federal prison for fraud
Sioux City shooting victim dies at hospital, suspect arrested
Jackson, Neb. business marks 40 years with ribbon cutting
Jackson, NE business celebrates 40th anniversary, future growth
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa man disappears on the day a jury finds him guilty of killing his wife
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall

Latest News

Stray storms are possible later this Sunday
Stray storms are possible later this Sunday
Stray storms are possible later this Sunday
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather on the first day of Fall
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather Saturday