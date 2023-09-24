Comfortable weather before a return to summer warmth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was generally comfortable with scattered showers mainly north of highway 20.

Any showers lingering on Sunday evening will die out once the sun goes down. Cooler air will seep into Siouxland bringing lows down into the low 50s and patchy fog.

Expect another comfortable day Monday with scattered afternoon showers possible yet again. Any showers should generally stay north of Highway 20 and will disappear with the sun by late evening.

Lows will dip into the 40s by Tuesday morning with widespread fog possible. After the fog clears Tuesday morning skies will slowly clear with a slight chance for a few more pop-up showers Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances quickly become sparse for the rest of the week with the 70s remaining through Thursday.

A warm up arrives Friday as highs soar to the middle 80s for the weekend. A ridge of high pressure keeping the warmth in place will break down as October begins.

