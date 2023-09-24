One dead in Yankton after Sunday morning shooting

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Yankton.

Yankton Police tell KTIV authorities were called to the emergency room just after 6 a.m. at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital after a man arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound. That person, who has not been identified by police, died later from his injuries.

During their investigation, police were able to determine the shooting took place at a residence in the 1900 block of Locust Street and that a handgun was involved. Further details have not been released by authorities.

Yankton Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.