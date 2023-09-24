Stray storms are possible later this Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are in northern Siouxland, then you are waking up to some dense fog this morning. Visibility is down to less than one mile, so be sure if you are heading out the door this morning to use caution when driving.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting a nice sunny day here in Siouxland with highs in the 70s across the region and winds out of the west up to 20 miles per hour which is on the breezy side today.

Later today, we will see the chance of a few stray storms and showers popping up in northern Siouxland, mainly between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. Not forecasting anything severe out of these stray storms.

Tonight lows will be in the 50s across the region, with wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Forecasting mostly clear skies tonight except into northern Siouxland, we will see an increase in clouds.

Tomorrow we are forecasting a partly cloudy day as the low pressure that caused some storms in Siouxland this weekend will move south over Siouxland, bringing in those clouds.

On top of that, the low will bring in the chance of a few scattered showers across the region on Tuesday. Not forecasting heavy rain out of these showers.

After Tuesday, the week is looking really nice. Highs in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and rain chances on the lower end

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest on the forecast will be on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

