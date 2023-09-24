Stray storms are possible later this Sunday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are in northern Siouxland, then you are waking up to some dense fog this morning. Visibility is down to less than one mile, so be sure if you are heading out the door this morning to use caution when driving.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting a nice sunny day here in Siouxland with highs in the 70s across the region and winds out of the west up to 20 miles per hour which is on the breezy side today.

Later today, we will see the chance of a few stray storms and showers popping up in northern Siouxland, mainly between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. Not forecasting anything severe out of these stray storms.

Tonight lows will be in the 50s across the region, with wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Forecasting mostly clear skies tonight except into northern Siouxland, we will see an increase in clouds.

Tomorrow we are forecasting a partly cloudy day as the low pressure that caused some storms in Siouxland this weekend will move south over Siouxland, bringing in those clouds.

On top of that, the low will bring in the chance of a few scattered showers across the region on Tuesday. Not forecasting heavy rain out of these showers.

After Tuesday, the week is looking really nice. Highs in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and rain chances on the lower end

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest on the forecast will be on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa seed dealer sentenced to federal prison for fraud
Sioux City shooting victim dies at hospital, suspect arrested
Jackson, Neb. business marks 40 years with ribbon cutting
Jackson, NE business celebrates 40th anniversary, future growth
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa man disappears on the day a jury finds him guilty of killing his wife
Hillside Harvest Farm in Smithland, IA
Hillside Harvest Farm ready to give visitors a fall farm experience

Latest News

Stray storms are possible later this Sunday
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather on the first day of Fall
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather Saturday
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast