Vermillion Police investigating sexual assault

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Vermillion are investigating an early morning sexual assault that occurred near the University of South Dakota campus.

Vermillion police tell KTIV they received a 911 call around 5:45 Sunday morning, stating an unknown man had approached a woman, physically assaulted her and made sexual contact without her consent. The man is described to be about 6 feet tall and was wearing a hoodie and pants at the time of the assault.

Vermillion Police say the victim is not a student at USD, but since the assault occurred near campus, the university alerted all staff and students. Vermillion Police also state this incident is not related to any previous sexual assault notifications sent by the University over the past several weeks.

