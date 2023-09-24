Vermillion Police investigating sexual assault

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Vermillion are investigating an early morning sexual assault that occurred near the University of South Dakota campus.

Vermillion police tell KTIV they received a 911 call around 5:45 Sunday morning, stating an unknown man had approached a woman, physically assaulted her and made sexual contact without her consent. The man is described to be about 6 feet tall and was wearing a hoodie and pants at the time of the assault.

Vermillion Police say the victim is not a student at USD, but since the assault occurred near campus, the university alerted all staff and students. Vermillion Police also state this incident is not related to any previous sexual assault notifications sent by the University over the past several weeks.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa seed dealer sentenced to federal prison for fraud
Sioux City shooting victim dies at hospital, suspect arrested
Jackson, Neb. business marks 40 years with ribbon cutting
Jackson, NE business celebrates 40th anniversary, future growth
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa man disappears on the day a jury finds him guilty of killing his wife
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall

Latest News

The shooting happened Saturday night.
One dead in Yankton after Sunday morning shooting
Over 40 new artists signed up to paint murals in the Sioux City alleyways.
Alley Art Festival brings in dozens of local artist to paint murals
Homeowners can check the radon levels in their homes with test kits or through an official...
Iowa has highest average Radon levels in the US
Sportsfource Extra Week 5 Part 3