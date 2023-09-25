Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan’s Hall of Pride
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools’ will be inducting more people into its hall of fame.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Bishop Heelan Bishop Heelan’s “Hall of Pride” will have six more graduates added to it. This year’s inductees are
- Bernie Schreiber, 1951
- Mike Grace, 1963
- Ken Schlezes, 1969
- Greg Vondrak, 1971
- Joe Bisenius, 2001
- Michelle Lund, 2008
The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention. YOu can learn more about the event and how to buy tickets here.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.