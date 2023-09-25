Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan’s Hall of Pride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools’ will be inducting more people into its hall of fame.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Bishop Heelan Bishop Heelan’s “Hall of Pride” will have six more graduates added to it. This year’s inductees are

Bernie Schreiber, 1951

Mike Grace, 1963

Ken Schlezes, 1969

Greg Vondrak, 1971

Joe Bisenius, 2001

Michelle Lund, 2008

The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention. YOu can learn more about the event and how to buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.