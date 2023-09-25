Cedar Rapids 9-year-old named Kid Captain for Hawkeyes matchup against Michigan State

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans.

Staff with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Wyatt Rannals received a life-saving heart transplant at just 3-months-old.

The transplant came after he was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which doctors say is a rare congenital defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped.

Wyatt has had heart catheterization procedures and participates in physical, occupational and speech therapies at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Wyatt is now 9-years-old and in fourth grade. Hospital staff also said he has recently completed a 5K run.

For more on Wyatt’s story, click here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

