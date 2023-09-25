Coaches Corner: Hinton football team stays resilient with a young core on the rise

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - After Friday night’s games, we are now past the halfway point of the high school football season. As time goes on, teams are really starting to set those goals of how they want the rest of the season to go.

The Hinton Blackhawks football team currently sits at 3-2 with just three games left in the regular season. The Blackhawks have proven to be a resilient group staying focused to win games even in last minute situations. As the end of the season quickly approaches, the Blackhawks have a big goal of putting themselves in a position to compete for district title.

“It’s been a real resilient group. Like every year, you’ve got different types of adversity that that are thrown your way. But this group, especially after last year, losing about 95% of our offensive production, we knew it was going to be a new test, a new battle. But this group has really proved themselves very resilient fighting through some adverse situations and some injuries to really put themselves in a position to compete for district title,” said Kadrian Hardersen, Hinton football head coach.

The Blackhawks have picked up two back-to-back wins to build up some momentum, but they’re still focused on staying in the moment to accomplish what they need to... day by day.

“Anytime in football, I think it’s too easy to look at the end result and try to always be looking at your goals and forget about what’s right in front of you. So we’ve really preached to the kids, you know, be where your feet are. The only thing that matters right now is this play, this practice, this day, and we’ll worry about tomorrow when it comes. And they’ve really taken that to heart,” said Hardersen.

Coach Hardersen has spent time as a Hinton assistant coach before becoming head coach. When reflecting on the journey, he says it’s all about the people that have made the journey special. He says he enjoys having the opportunity to use football to help build up young men to be the next generation of role models.

“How can you use this game as a vessel to really turn young boys into competent men who are going to be great fathers and husbands and role models for the next generation? So that’s really what we’re all about. And we really get a tremendous amount of buy in from parents and from the community and from the kids themselves,” said Hardersen.

