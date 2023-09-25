Irish Road Bowling brings in hundreds of competitors to support local nonprofit

Over $10,000 was raised in the event for Opportunities Unlimited.
Over $10,000 was raised in the event for Opportunities Unlimited.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -How does an afternoon of rolling a ball down the street sound? Well, over 200 people did just that in a unique game Sunday afternoon.

“This is our first time, we didn’t even know what we were doing when we were at the starting line,” said members of the team the Blarney Bowlers.

The name of the game is Irish Road Bowling.

“Irish road bowling comes from Ireland when they had a surplus of cannon balls and they made a game out of it throwing it down the gravel roads,” said Mac Dolan.

And what are the rules of Irish road bowling? Teams of 4 are given a two-pound cannon ball. And their goal is to roll it down the road in as few strokes as possible, their teammates mark where it lands with chalk and pick it up from there. The team with the fewest bowls to reach the finish line a mile away is the winner.

The game caught on quick with the participants, and 50 teams competed in the inaugural game with the overall winners taking home the shillelagh trophy. But the more important reason they’re here is to support Opportunities Unlimited, a local nonprofit that’s geared toward helping individuals who have suffered traumatic brain injuries.

“We have a residential and a rehab program where individuals live at Opportunities Unlimited and access our therapies,” said the Owner and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited, Jennifer McCabe. “We also have a number of community based services where we support individuals living in the community and we make sure that we’re helping them with the different things that they need. So through the various programs that we have we serve about 200 individuals each year.”

“It’s a great charity, Opportunities Unlimited, everybody needs to donate. It was a great activity, we’ll do it again,” said members of the Bog Trotters team.

In the end over $10,000 was raised for the nonprofit.

