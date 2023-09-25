‘Journey’ to perform at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The band “Journey” has announced a new round of shows for their “50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024″ and one of those stops is in Sioux City.

According to the band’s official tour dates list, “Journey” will be at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28. They’ll also be joined by special guest “TOTO.”

Sales for the Sioux City performance go on sale to the public on Oct. 5. More details on presales can be found here.

This tour of Journey features founder Neal Schon on lead guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and backing vocals, Arnel Pineda on lead vocals, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and vocals, Deen Castronovo on drums and vocals, and finally Todd Jensen on bass. Neal Schon is a three-time Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI Songwriter Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 dates:

February 9: Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 12: Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena

February 14: Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 17: Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

February 18: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

February 21: Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion

February 22: Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena

February 24: Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

February 26: Madison, WI at Kohl Center

February 28: Sioux City, IA at Tyson Events Center

February 29 Rapid City, SD: at The Monument

March 2: Grand Forks, ND at Alerus Center

March 4: Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

March 7: Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9: Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

March 10: Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

March 13: Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15: West Valley City, UT at Maverik Center

March 16: Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21: Las Cruces, NM at Pan American Center

March 22: Lubbock, TX at United Supermarkets Arena

April 15: Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

April 16: Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19: Fort Wayne, IN at Memorial Coliseum

April 20: Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum

April 23: North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum

April 26: Norfolk, VA at Scope Arena

April 27: Wilkes Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29: Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena

