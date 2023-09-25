Korean War Memorial to open soon at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - There’ll soon be a new addition to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

Construction is finishing up on a Korean War Memorial Replica to sit next to the Vietnam War Wall Replica at Siouxland Freedom Park.

The Memorial is designed to replicate the one that sits in Washington D.C.

Soon, 19 steel sculptures, which are modeled after the ones at the National Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., will stand tall at the park. All sculptures were manufactured by Port Neal Welding in Salix, Iowa.

Police Chief Ed Mahon said he is excited to see the continued commitment to honoring veterans.

“I think there’s nothing but respect for our veterans, every time there’s anything to celebrate them more and more people attend,” said Mahon. “I think ever after 9/11, it kind of gave us a wake-up call to understand what freedom costs and our veterans are the ones that always pay the bills.”

One member of “Leadership Dakota County” said she is excited to see the memorial fully constructed and see how Siouxland Freedom Park will grow.

“I never would have thought that we come to this, I guess it took a lot of hard work to get to where we are today, just seeing it all come together seeing all of the donors, hard work and sponsorships towards that have been great,” said Abbey Jividen, committee member for Leadership Dakota County.

Money raised from the Freedom Ball were used for this project. The third annual Freedom Ball will take place at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront on October 21st.

Tickets are still available through the Siouxland Freedom Park’s website.

