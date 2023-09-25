Looking to be another nice fall day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a very rainy to stormy weekend, our Sunday was nice and very fall-like, with highs in the mid-70s, and today is looking pretty similar to yesterday.

But first, let’s talk about the conditions you could be seeing heading out the door this morning. Across Siouxland, we have the chance of seeing some patchy fog developing. Other than that, this morning is very comfortable. Lows in the 50s and seeing mostly clear skies overhead.

Today, we are forecasting a nice day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid- to low 70s across much of Siouxland Winds will be out of the northwest at 10–15 miles per hour. We will see an increase in clouds this afternoon, and there is even a chance of a few spotty showers in northern Siouxland.

Then Monday night, we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and maybe a few upper 40s with wind on the calmer side. Maybe there is a chance of a few light, spotty showers popping up in northern Siouxland.

Tuesday will be another partly cloudy day with more scattered showers moving through the region with the low pressure passing east of Siouxland. Other than that, highs will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the work week will be nice and fall like that, but by the end of the work week, we will see our highs get into the mid-80s. Maybe a few isolated showers will cause storms this weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

