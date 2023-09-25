Seasonal weather for now with another isolated shower chance Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw quite a few clouds to start the workweek with a few isolated showers developing here and there, especially in northern Siouxland.

Most of the sprinkles and showers will come to an end through the evening hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies and areas of fog possible into Monday night with lows near 50 degrees.

We’ll once again see quite a few clouds on Tuesday and another chance of some isolated showers with highs trying to creep into the low 70s with just a light north wind.

Fog could become pretty dense and quite widespread Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Some of that fog will linger into Wednesday morning and some low clouds will stick around for a while on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll then see a turning point in our weather as temperatures will start to climb through the rest of the week.

Thursday’s highs will head to around 80 degrees with quite a bit of sunshine.

The wind will then be picking up more on Friday and with a mostly sunny sky highs will be in the mid 80s.

Will that kind of summer-like warmth stick around for the weekend?

