Seasonal weather for now with another isolated shower chance Tuesday

Future Track
Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw quite a few clouds to start the workweek with a few isolated showers developing here and there, especially in northern Siouxland.

Most of the sprinkles and showers will come to an end through the evening hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies and areas of fog possible into Monday night with lows near 50 degrees.

We’ll once again see quite a few clouds on Tuesday and another chance of some isolated showers with highs trying to creep into the low 70s with just a light north wind.

Fog could become pretty dense and quite widespread Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Some of that fog will linger into Wednesday morning and some low clouds will stick around for a while on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll then see a turning point in our weather as temperatures will start to climb through the rest of the week.

Thursday’s highs will head to around 80 degrees with quite a bit of sunshine.

The wind will then be picking up more on Friday and with a mostly sunny sky highs will be in the mid 80s.

Will that kind of summer-like warmth stick around for the weekend?

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa seed dealer sentenced to federal prison for fraud
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Vermillion Police investigating sexual assault
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Looking to be another nice fall day in Siouxland
Looking to be another nice fall day in Siouxland
Looking to be another nice fall day in Siouxland
Upper Level Pattern
Comfortable weather before a return to summer warmth
Upper Level Pattern
Comfortable weather before a return to summer warmth