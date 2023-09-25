Siouxland Youth Hockey Association hosts free skate to get girls interested in hockey

The event was geared to get girls interested in hockey without having to make a financial commitment.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association’s girls program put together a free skate to get local girls interested in hockey.

The skate was open to all skill levels and all ages. Any girls who have an interest in playing hockey but didn’t want to commit to a full season could come by for a free skate.

And the team’s coaches and former players were on the ice mentoring the girls and teaching the fundamentals of hockey.

“This is a free event that we’re hosting to bring the next generation of girls in to show that this is not just a boys sport, girls can play it too. Hopefully they sign up and keep up with it,” said the director of girls hockey for the Sioux City Jr. Musketeers Kenny Bolles. “This event’s been around but it’s never really been pushed so we’re trying to get the word out there, get the girls to come down and try it out.”

On top of admission being free, skates and gear were provided by the hockey association. So no financial commitment is required if the girls decide hockey isn’t for them.

“It’s a huge commitment to play hockey and to go out, get all the gear, and then realize you hate it is not something most parents want to do. But it’s nice to find out that you love it also,” said the coach of the squirts team for the Sioux City Jr. Musketeers, Brittini Wentworth. “It just gives kids a chance to come out and goof around, even if they have no intention to sign up and play, to just come out and skate.”

If you know someone who’d like to give hockey a try, the team will have more free skates available on Sundays.

Click here for the league’s Facebook page.

