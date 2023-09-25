SportsFource Rewind: Week Five

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Friday night lights always bring out the best of local Siouxland athletes as they come to life on the football field.

Here’s a look back at some of the most flashy plays from week five of the high school football season in this week’s edition of the SportsFource Rewind:

We’ll start off with Sheldon getting it done through the air. Landon Seitstra drops back and slings this one to a leaping Issace Wenthe and he says see ya. That play ends up being a 73-yard touchdown for Sheldon.

Lots of flashy plays through the air this week like this one from Sioux City East as Mike Williams gets the grab and stretches out for the Black Raiders touchdown.

Over now to our Game of the Week. West Lyon finding success on the ground as Jaxan Huyser breaks through the defense knocking everyone down on his way in for the score as the Wildcats win 20-3.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic brought out all the tricks in their game on Friday. Not once, but twice.. it’s the double reverse pass as Nate Yosten comes down with the big play.

And wrapping things up, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s quarterback Dylan Taylor is literally falling down on the play, but he chucks this ball and does so perfectly right on the money as Carter Kvols comes down with it in the endzone for the touchdown.

That is this week’s SportsFource Rewind.

