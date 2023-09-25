Suspect in custody after a weekend robbery

Owen Lee Trudeau Mug
Owen Lee Trudeau Mug(SCPD)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police have a man in custody after receiving a report of a robbery at a Dollar General.

According to Sioux City Police, they responded to a call at the Dollar General at 1815 Pierce St. just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.

As the officers investigated, they learned that a male suspect approached the store clerk, showing her a message that instructed her to give him cash from the cash register and that he had a gun.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on foot. On Sept. 25 Police located the suspect, 20-year-old Owen Lee Trudeau and charged him with 2nd Degree Robbery.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712)279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712)258-8477.

