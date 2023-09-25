Wind turbine project near Iowa Great Lakes would bring in millions of tax dollars, but not everyone is on board

DICKINSON COUNTY (KTIV) - A wind turbine project, near the Iowa Great Lakes, would generate more than $140M in tax revenue over 40 years if it’s completed. But, not everyone is on board.

For opponents it basically boils down to this: Will the turbines irritate visitors, lowering tourism revenue, and will they be so much of an eye sore that home values are also impacted?

For every point the concerned citizens make, the energy company has a counterpoint.

Invenergy, the parent company for the project, touts millions in tax revenue, hundreds of temporary jobs and a sustainable energy future. But the Dickinson County Concerned Citizens, or DC3, worry about irritation, noise and shadow flicker.

“We look forward to continuing the process next month, with Dickinson County and ensuring that our project is the best that it can be,” said Kate Millar, the director of renewable development with Invenergy.

“We don’t have shadow flicker on our property now, we should not have shadow flicker on our property because they are choosing to have a lease and put a wind turbine on their property,” said Kris Van Kleek, a member of the DC3.

The concerned citizens also wonder what will happen when the wind turbines become obsolete. They don’t want to see abandoned turbines left if the parent company goes bankrupt.

The company says the turbines are projected to last 40 years, at which time they’ll be removed or retrofitted, with all costs paid by the company.

“If they have financial difficulties, you know, where’s the protection of those landowners to ensure that they’re not having to pay for that? And, you know, the number of what is that cost to do that? I’ve seen anything from $400,000 to $700,000 per turbine,” said Van Kleek.

“And we contained in our application of a plan for decommissioning including providing financial security for the communities that in case, you know, there is a need to decommission the site,” said Millar.

Invenergy says the project will feature 50 to 89 turbines, depending on the size and megawatt output. The company hopes to start construction in July of 2024, with “substantial completion” in November of 2025.

DC3 argues that even if Invenergy keeps turbine noise below the promised 50 decibels, it could still annoy some in the quiet, rural, parts of the county. They also say the tax revenue figures could be misleading if property values and tourism dollars decrease because of the turbines.

For its part, the company says studies show 50 decibels are safe and non-intrusive.

Residents can voice their concerns, or support, for the project at a Dickinson County Board of Adjustment meeting on October 23 at 6 p.m. That meeting will be held inside the Dickinson County Courthouse.

