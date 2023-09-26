800 gallons of milk donated to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prairie Farms and Hy-Vee have partnered to donate hundreds of gallons of milk to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

As part of the annual “Great American Milk Drive”, Prairie Farms and Hy-Vee donated 800 gallons of 1 percent milk.

Over the past two years, Hy-Vee and Prairie Farms, have donated nearly 1,500 gallons of milk.

The milk will be given away throughout the community where it’s needed.

“Dairy is one of our top three requested categories of food at the Food Bank of Siouxland so we’re able to get it out into the community very quickly. It’s something that a lot of people are looking for at the agencies we work with,” said Valerie Petersen, the Associate Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The other two most-requested categories of food are produce and protein.

