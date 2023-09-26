Areas of dense fog possible into Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw some fog on Tuesday morning and then kept with a lot of cloud cover throughout the day.

Get ready for more fog to form Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some of that fog will be forming throughout the night, although it looks like it could become more dense as we get into the early morning hours of Wednesday with lows in the low 50s.

That fog is likely to linger for much of the morning although we should then see some slow afternoon clearing with highs in the low 70s with just a light east wind.

The area of low pressure that’s been giving us so much of this fog will finally start to get far enough away from us on Thursday that sunshine will start to take back over and highs will start to climb as a result as we head into the low 80s.

The weather will then be turning summer-like by Friday when highs reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Does that heat stick around for the weekend?

