Areas of dense fog possible into Wednesday morning

Future Track
Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw some fog on Tuesday morning and then kept with a lot of cloud cover throughout the day.

Get ready for more fog to form Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some of that fog will be forming throughout the night, although it looks like it could become more dense as we get into the early morning hours of Wednesday with lows in the low 50s.

That fog is likely to linger for much of the morning although we should then see some slow afternoon clearing with highs in the low 70s with just a light east wind.

The area of low pressure that’s been giving us so much of this fog will finally start to get far enough away from us on Thursday that sunshine will start to take back over and highs will start to climb as a result as we head into the low 80s.

The weather will then be turning summer-like by Friday when highs reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Does that heat stick around for the weekend?

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Lee Trudeau
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Sioux City
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton
‘Journey’ to perform at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City

Latest News

Your Tuesday forecast is similar to yesterday.
Your Tuesday forecast is similar to yesterday.
Your Tuesday forecast is similar to yesterday.
Future Track
Seasonal weather for now with another isolated shower chance Tuesday
Future Track
Seasonal weather for now with another isolated shower chance Tuesday