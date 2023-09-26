Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland had “Big Time at the U”

NORTH SIOUX CITY S.D. (KTIV) - Would you like to be a part of someone’s life?

You can through “Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Siouxland”. The organization teamed up with United Sports Academy for “Big Time at the U”.

It’s an event where mentors, called “bigs”, and kids, which are known as “littles”, were invited to the academy to get active with the academy’s coaches.

This program also gives an opportunity for people to be mentors.

“For me, I just enjoy being there for some of these kids and just being a good role model for them reaching out to the community,” said Caleb Sneller from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

If you are interested in getting involved with “Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Siouxland” you can visit here.

