Boyden-Hull and Central Lyon volleyball battle in five set thriller

Boyden-Hull and Central Lyon volleyball battle in a five set thriller.
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a battle on the hardwood Monday night in Hull, Iowa as the Central Lyon Lions traveled to take on the 4th ranked Boyden-Hull Comets... A game that turned out to be a back-and-forth thriller.

The Lions sit at 10-6 while the Comets sit at 10-8 on the season.

It was a battle right from the start in set one. Off the serve, Central Lyon gets it to McKenna Metzger in the middle who fakes out the Comets with the fake set for the point. The Lions go on to win set one 25-17.

In set two, the Comets get a rally going setting up Savanna Nilles on the outside who finds the open hardwood for the kill. Comets take set two 25-18 to tie it up.

Lions keep fighting in set three. This time it’s Desta Hoogendoorn slamming that ball down for the monster kill.

This one goes back and forth all night but the Comets stay alive. They get the ball over to Raina Nibbelink who brings it home with the kill. Boyden-Hull goes on to win 3-2.

