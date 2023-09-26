Bryant Elementary students splash principal for attendance award

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City elementary school has found creative ways to encourage parents, and students, to make school attendance a priority.

That includes a surprise at school on Tuesday that allowed students to have a chance to soak their principal with water.

Bryant Elementary wants its students to come to school every day they can, while nobody is perfect, the school wants attendance to average 96% for the year, as well as having students miss no more than 10% of school days in a year.

They’re looking at unique ways to get the students excited about school.

“I think they need to see that as adults, we are also along in this journey with them. And we are here to support them. And we are here to put ourselves out there and try new things and be silly and have fun with them,” Dr. Angela Holcomb, Bryant Elementary Principal said.

Bryant is unique. Every student within the school’s boundaries lives within two miles of the school, which means-- by Iowa code-- bussing isn’t provided to most of those students.

“Transportation can be a big issue. So that’s one of the main things that we work with families as they don’t have a robust, reliable vehicle, how can we get them one? Or how can we make that happen for them? So that’s probably the biggest challenge that we face,” Tara Holdsworth, Bryant Attendance Specialist.

Holdsworth thinks kids getting excited about school, and getting surprises and rewards will only help keep attendance high.

“We want to keep doing this on random days throughout the school year, but just different whole school rewards for kids,” Holdsworth said.

For the kids, it was a blast.

“I will come to school because my dad makes me and because I want to come to school and I want to do things like splash the principal,” 5th grader Norah Taubert said.

“Sometimes you do funny things as a principal, just to support your kids and make sure they’re having fun. And so I figured, well, I’ll keep a little bit dry, but then also let them have fun with getting me wet,” Holcomb said.

The goal is to do these rewards or surprises monthly at Bryant Elementary School.

