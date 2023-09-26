Couple celebrates 1,000 rides on roller coaster this year at Arnolds Park Amusement Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.

They celebrated riding one of its roller coasters a thousand times in a year.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park shared these photos on its Facebook Page of the couple.

Tom and Margaret Wuggazer celebrated their 1,000th ride on the Legend Roller Coaster on Sept. 3rd.

The Des Moines Register reports the retired couple started counting their rides last year.

Last year, they recorded more than 600 total.

This year, the couple started counting and riding when the park’s season started in May.

