New multi-city inspector will serve 10 northwest Iowa communities in 4 counties

“About three years ago my city clerk and deputy city clerk were being bombarded with calls: nuisances, building permits, fence permits; anything and everything, and they were getting frustrated. They’d pass it on to us but there’s only so much we could do so they came up with the idea of a multi-city inspector.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For over three years, Moville, Iowa’s mayor Jim Fisher has spearheaded the plan for what may be the state’s first multi-city inspector. He will serve ten communities spanning four northwest Iowa counties.

“Building inspections, that takes care of the buildings, new buildings going on, remodels,” said the new inspector, Dave Christensen. “I’ll do nuisance abatement, we go by the IPMC, the international property maintenance code; that’s more mowing of grass, keeping cars off yards, paint falling off buildings, and I go into other towns as well.”

“As a council, we all come from what we do at different businesses but that doesn’t make us an expert in what he’s doing, he is. For us it gives us access to an expert that can handle things, make sure we’re taking care of things legally, and it’s in the best interest of our town and our citizens,” said Keith Bohle, Mayor Pro Tem of Kingsley, Iowa.

Adding a full-time inspector to these smaller communities that may not have had the available manpower to carry out all of their responsibilities adds a boost to the city’s productivity. Issues that in the past might have taken the city months, or even years, to resolve can now be taken care of in a matter of days or weeks.

“Within a few days he can do our inspections, check things out,” said Fisher. “Within another few days, he’ll send out letters for nuisances, parked cars on lawns, tall grass. And within 30 days they’ll have an opportunity to take care of it. Everything now is in a timely manner rather than being stretched out forever.”

The new inspector has only been on the job for about two months. But in that time, communities have already seen big changes.

“You turn into Correctionville, there was a building there that was just horrible; half of the roof was gone. That’s totally been cleaned up because of this,” said the mayor of Correctionville, Iowa Kathy Hoffmann. “And there’s several other places that coming into town too where people have maybe put windows in their buildings, made repairs. I think they know now that it’s time to do something, that we’re starting to pay attention.”

“I hope to get things cleaned up, as a kid I’d go fishing with my grandpa in different places and we’d drive through some of these towns and they were just beautiful little towns,” said Christensen. “Now they’ve kind of fallen to the wayside, gotten run down. It’s nice to be a part of helping getting them cleaned back up.”

