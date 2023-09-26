Northwest Iowa daycare provider pleads not guilty to toddler’s death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A daycare provider in Emmetsburg, Iowa connected to the death of a child has pleaded not guilty to her charge.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Hannah Priest is facing one count of child endangerment resulting in death. The charge stems from an investigation that was started after a 23-month-old child’s death.

Court documents show on Jan. 19, 2023, Priest found the 23-month-old unresponsive in his sleeping cot. Authorities have confirmed Priest was the child’s daycare provider.

EMTs responded to the Emmetsburg daycare and the child was eventually taken to a hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. On Jan. 24, 2023, the child was declared dead.

An autopsy determined the 23-month-old died from brain trauma consistent with inflicted injuries.

Following an investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Priest was arrested on Sept. 1, 2023. She is currently out of jail after posting her $50,000 bond and is expected to have a jury trial in February 2024.

During the investigation, authorities interviewed Priest several times regarding the 23-month-old’s death. Priest claimed the child was acting normal in all ways before she put him down for a nap. According to court documents, Priest denied the child had suffered any accidental head injuries while in her care and denied that any other kids at the daycare struck the 23-month-old.

In an interview conducted in May 2023, court documents show Priest admitted to being frustrated with the 23-month-old around nap time because he had not yet gone to the bathroom that day. Priest admitted to putting the child into the cot by his shoulders and may not have known her own strength when doing so. Authorities say she went on to admit that she did set him into the cot out of frustration.

