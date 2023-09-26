Organic farming the way of life for one Palo Alto County farm family

WEST BEND, Iowa (KTIV) - Fields of corn, soybeans and wheat fill the windshield as you drive through northwest Iowa. But there are some that are different than the rest.

Thomas Fehr is a 6th generation farmer in Palo Alto County and part of Fehrs Farming Organic. They began farming organically in the late 1990s, before going fully organic in 2002.

“All my brothers have farmed, my dad and his brother’s farm, it’s just been a family business through and through,” Fehr told me on his farm in West Bend, Iowa.

There isn’t much you can see visually that sets an organic field apart from one that isn’t, but an organically grown field is actually very different from your standard crop.

“We don’t use any pesticides, herbicides, any human-made things to control weed pressure in our crops, the insects in our crops, higher yields,” Fehr explained. “We farm row crop corn and soybeans, and most of that goes to feed grade. But some of it does go to food grade, so human consumption, such as tofu. And then we also raise organic oats, so like Clif Bar, and Quaker, things like that, that a lot of people probably know.”

A farmer can’t just call a field organic. There’s a process of turning a field that had been farmed conventionally into an organically grown crop. And it must go through an official certification process, which takes years.

“You have to go through a three-year period where you use no chemicals whatsoever on your crops,” explained Fehr. “And then after those three years, you can sell your crop as organic. And then a company will come in and grade your bin-sights your crops, and the land around it just to make sure it’s up to par with what they want an organic crop. And that’s kind of how you get your certification as an organic farmer.”

For the Fehr family, farming organically has an advantage.

“We believe that it really benefits the soil health is a really big thing for us. It kind of started off as a niche market I think but now it’s getting bigger and bigger. But yeah, the soil health is the main thing.”

Fehr documents farming life on YouTube, you can follow him here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.