Sioux City man arrested after pursuit involving stolen pickup

Richard Weston Snyder
Richard Weston Snyder(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has been arrested after a pursuit Tuesday that started in Sioux City and went into Plymouth County, Iowa.

According to Sioux City Police, 42-year-old Richard Weston Snyder of Sioux City is facing charges of theft, felony eluding, reckless driving and speeding.

Police say it all started at about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a theft in the 2500 block of Solway Street. The police report says a Chevy Silverado pickup was stolen. It was parked with the doors unlocked and the keys left inside, according to police.

A few hours later at 12:44 p.m., police spotted the stolen pickup on Glen Oaks Blvd. Police say when officers tried to pull the pickup over, the driver, later identified as Snyder, refused to stop.

Snyder allegedly led police on a pursuit through the north side of Sioux City and the Leeds area. Eventually, the pursuit made its way into Plymouth County where authorities deployed stop sticks to put an end to the pursuit. Once the vehicle was stopped, police say Snyder surrendered and was taken to the Woodbury County Jail.

Police say the pickup theft and the pursuit are still under investigation.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and Hinton Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

