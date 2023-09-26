Siouxland’s Most Wanted: George Lopez

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding George Lopez.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Lopez is wanted for violating his federal probation. Lopez is on probation for a conviction on a weapons offense.

Lopez is described as a 42-year-old man, who is 5′9″ tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.