Siouxland’s Most Wanted: George Lopez

George Lopez
George Lopez(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding George Lopez.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Lopez is wanted for violating his federal probation. Lopez is on probation for a conviction on a weapons offense.

Lopez is described as a 42-year-old man, who is 5′9″ tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa seed dealer sentenced to federal prison for fraud
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Owen Lee Trudeau
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General
Vermillion Police investigating sexual assault

Latest News

Held an event for the Bigs and their Littles.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland had “Big Time at the U”
Korean War Memorial to open soon at Siouxland Freedom Park
‘Journey’ to perform at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General